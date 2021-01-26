Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 732,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75.

