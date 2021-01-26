Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Comcast by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Comcast by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 866,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.