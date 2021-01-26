Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

