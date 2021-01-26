Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) Trading 100% Higher

Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) shares traded up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,907,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average session volume of 142,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

