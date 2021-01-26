Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

