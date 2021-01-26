Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

