Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

