Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

CDNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.77. 9,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,183. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

