Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

