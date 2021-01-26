Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 7.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 596,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 493,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 749.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

