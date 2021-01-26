California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 1,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

