Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.