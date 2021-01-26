Calton & Associates Inc. Has $767,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,975,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,772.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

