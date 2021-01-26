Calton & Associates Inc. Has $885,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $76,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

