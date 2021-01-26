Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

