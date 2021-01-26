Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.