Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

