Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 11.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.01. 490,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 313,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

