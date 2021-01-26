Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

