Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CATC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $78.06.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

