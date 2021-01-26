Canaccord Genuity Boosts Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target to $7.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRVSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $3.41 on Monday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

