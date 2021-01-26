Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.15.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.