Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CP opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

