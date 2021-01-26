Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 70,205 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.