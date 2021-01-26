Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 620.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Assurant by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Assurant by 620.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

