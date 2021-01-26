Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2,640.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 216,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 208,623 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

