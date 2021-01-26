Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,776 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.