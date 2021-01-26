Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $276.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.70. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,843.41 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

