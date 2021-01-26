Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.87% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

