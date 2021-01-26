Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 35,083 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,083 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 4.06% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.