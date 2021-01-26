Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

