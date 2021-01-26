Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr Sells 48,463 Shares

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

CBDS stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

