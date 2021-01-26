Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEED. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.59.

Shares of WEED opened at C$41.85 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$44.60. The stock has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a PE ratio of -9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.78.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

