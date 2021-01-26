CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $614.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

