Capital CS Group LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,177.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

