Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.