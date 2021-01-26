Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 792 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

