Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,352 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.91 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $223.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

