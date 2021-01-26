Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 140166 raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

