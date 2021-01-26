Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 789,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 258,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 445,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

