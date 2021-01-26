Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,780 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

