Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

