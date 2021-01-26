Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

