Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

