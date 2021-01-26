Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $30.00 on Monday. Capital Power has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

