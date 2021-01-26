Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

