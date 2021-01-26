Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

