Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 32,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

