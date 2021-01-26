CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Reduced by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

