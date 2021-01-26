CargoX (CXO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,583.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $12,583.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.